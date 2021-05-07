US Bancorp DE Has $17.35 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

