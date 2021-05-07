US Bancorp DE Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.
In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
