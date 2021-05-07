US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $206.51 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.75. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

