US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $842.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $787.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.