US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

