US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

