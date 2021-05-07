US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,458 shares of company stock worth $2,579,741 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.