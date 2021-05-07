US Bancorp DE Sells 20,626 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

