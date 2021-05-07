US Bancorp DE Sells 4,569 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.87 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.