US Bancorp DE Sells 75,093 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.