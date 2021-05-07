US Bancorp DE Sells 8,425 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

