USDK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349.35 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.49 million and $349.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

