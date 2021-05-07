Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

