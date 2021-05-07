Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). 14,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 76,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.80 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

