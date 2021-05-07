Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 115,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

