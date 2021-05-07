Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.97. 136,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57.

