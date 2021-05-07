Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. 172,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

