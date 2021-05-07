Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 272,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

