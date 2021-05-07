Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.48. 24,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,768. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

