Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,111. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31.

