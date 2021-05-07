Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

