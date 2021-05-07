Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 246.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $196.90. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

