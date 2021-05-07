Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

