Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 393,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,468 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,574,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.