Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $223.23. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.