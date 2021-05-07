Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $223.23. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79.

