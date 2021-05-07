Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79.

