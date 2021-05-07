Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 43.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $429,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.66. 61,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

