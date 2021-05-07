Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

