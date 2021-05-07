Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 29.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $475,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $753,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.70. 95,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.