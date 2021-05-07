Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.75. 68,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

