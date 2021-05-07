Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. 101,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,401. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $139.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

