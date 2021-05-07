Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. 81,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $139.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

