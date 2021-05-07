Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.93 or 0.00050751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $110,673.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.