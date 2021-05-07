Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 766,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research firms have commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

