Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 487,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,990. The company has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.