Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report sales of $94.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,995,352.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,084 shares of company stock worth $5,249,366. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 152.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

