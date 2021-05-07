VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.01. 3,020,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

