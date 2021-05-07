Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $20.30. Veritone shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

