Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 8.6% Higher

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.99. 4,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,647,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $551.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veru by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veru by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

