VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,110.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $163.07 million and approximately $86,110.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,106,889 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

