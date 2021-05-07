Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and $2.33 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.39 or 0.00613682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,078 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

