Vid Price Tops $0.0423 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $10,722.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

