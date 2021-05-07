Vidulum Tops One Day Volume of $2,795.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $444,971.22 and $2,795.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

