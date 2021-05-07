ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 3,920,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

