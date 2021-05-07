ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.31. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 22,976 shares traded.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

