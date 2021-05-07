VIG (VIG) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $5,854.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.45 or 0.12702723 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001841 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,570,555 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.