Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,735 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

