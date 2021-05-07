Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.71 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $382.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.