Vigilare Wealth Management Has $3.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

