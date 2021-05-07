Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 220.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,113.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 694.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

